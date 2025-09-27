Jamie Mullarkey Survives Late Onslaught to Secure 18th Career Win – UFC Perth Highlights

Jamie Mullarkey survived a late surge from Rolando Bedoya to secure his 18th career victory at UFC Perth.

After dominating much of the opening round on the feet, Mullarkey started to let his hands go in the second, punching his way inside and controlling much of the action.

Potentially down 0-2, Bedoya picked up the pace in the third, walking down Mullarkey and busting up his opponent with a series of combinations. Mullarkey showed a lot of grit, but it was clear that his gas tank was fading fast as Bedoya turned up the heat.

Mullarkey managed to secure a takedown in the waning seconds of the scrap, riding out the remainder of the clock and securing himself a hard-fought victory on the scorecards.

Official Result: Jamie Mullarkey def. Rolando Bedoya via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya at UFC Perth: