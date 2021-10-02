Last week brought massive success for the City Kickboxing outfit, with reigning UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski defending his title as well as Dan Hooker’s impressive unanimous decision win. This week, the team has continued with its rich vein of form, as lightweight, Jamie Mullarkey gritted through a tough opening round against Devonte Smith to score a second round knockout win on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 38.

New South Wales native, Mullarkey managed to survive some early scares from Smith, who almost sat him down in an exchange on two separate occasions.

However, utilsiing some real sharp Muay Thai counters and clinches in the second round, Mullarkey established the clinch, and managed to land sharp knees before dropping Smith at the fence and finishing with a barrage of ground strikes with referee, Dan Miragliotta waving off the affair.

Below, catch the highlights from Mullarkey’s knockout win over Smith.

