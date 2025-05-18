Viral Mike Tyson Movie Poster Stuns Fans with Samuel L. Jackson and Jamie Foxx ... But Is It Real?

The first poster for the long-anticipated Mike Tyson biopic, featuring Jamie Foxx as Tyson and Samuel L. Jackson as Don King, was revealed online on May 17, 2025. The poster went viral, stirring up a frenzy, showing that it is being produced by Netflix. But it seems doubtful the project is coming together.

Mike Tyson Movie

The image shows Foxx in boxing gloves, embodying the heavyweight champion, with Jackson in the background as the famous boxing promoter Don King. The poster quickly gained attention on social media, drawing significant interest from boxing and film fans.

Despite the buzz, there is uncertainty about the project’s current production status. While the poster circulated widely, some sources have pointed out that it may be AI-generated and that no official confirmation of filming or release has been issued by major studios or media outlets. The film, often referred to as “Finding Mike,” has been in development for several years.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx has been attached to play Mike Tyson since at least 2014, and Martin Scorsese was previously mentioned as a potential director. In 2020, Foxx confirmed he was training for the role and shared his physical transformation on social media, reigniting interest in the project.

The biopic is expected to cover Mike Tyson’s rise from a tough Brooklyn neighborhood to global boxing stardom, his personal and legal troubles, and his later-life reflections. Foxx has expressed a desire to portray Tyson’s journey in depth, including both his early successes and later challenges, aiming to show the real person behind the public persona.

Delays have affected the project, including health setbacks for Foxx in 2023. At one point, the biopic was also reported to be shifting to a limited series format, to be directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Martin Scorsese, though updates on this version have been sparse.

As of now, while the poster has generated excitement, there is no official confirmation that the film is in active production or has a set release date. The story continues to develop as fans await further announcements from the filmmakers or studios involved, if at all.