James Vick Breaks Silence On Violent UFC Lincoln Loss

James Vick has broken his silence on his brutal loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Lincoln, and he has quite the outlook because of it.
High Hopes
Coming into this fight, Vick held a 13-1 pro-MMA record and had a four-fight win streak. Many fight fans believed that if Vick could win in this headline fight then he could make an argument for a shot at a huge-name opponent. However, all of that hope went out of the window thanks to one former WSOF champion.
Gaethje scored a violent first-round KO win over Vickin the main event of UFC Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on FOX Sports 1. Now, it’s time for Vick to take some time and regroup as he continues his MMA career.
Vick Breaks Silence
Although it was not the result that he had hoped and trained for, Vick has handled this loss with class. He took to his official Instagram account to break his silence by issuing the following statement:
”Worst night of my life last night,” Vick wrote. “Thank you Justin Gaethje for the opportunity. Though confident in myself, I did always respect you. I said what I said to get and promote the fight. You are a class act and I do appreciate your kind words last night. I have no excuses. I was in shape, healthy and confident. I blew it.”
”For all those that believed in me and support me, I am truly sorry,” he continued. “I will go back and keep training and loving this life of being a fighter and a martial artist. This is the life I have chose and I guess this comes with the territory. Thanks to all my friends, family and teammates for the support and thank you UFC for the opportunity.”
