James Vick Breaks Silence On Violent UFC Lincoln Loss

James Vick has broken his silence on his brutal loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Lincoln, and he has quite the outlook because of it.

High Hopes

Coming into this fight, Vick held a 13-1 pro-MMA record and had a four-fight win streak. Many fight fans believed that if Vick could win in this headline fight then he could make an argument for a shot at a huge-name opponent. However, all of that hope went out of the window thanks to one former WSOF champion.

Gaethje scored a violent first-round KO win over Vickin the main event of UFC Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on FOX Sports 1. Now, it’s time for Vick to take some time and regroup as he continues his MMA career.

Vick Breaks Silence

Although it was not the result that he had hoped and trained for, Vick has handled this loss with class. He took to his official Instagram account to break his silence by issuing the following statement: