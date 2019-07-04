James Gallagher vs. Cal Ellenor Booked For Bellator Dublin

Spread the word!













James Gallagher will defend home turf when he takes on Cal Ellenor at Bellator Dublin on September 27.

The bantamweight matchup was confirmed by Bellator officials on Tuesday night and will serve as the event’s headliner. Ticket presales begin Thursday morning.

🇮🇪☘️ @StrabanimalMMA takes on @CalPacinoMMA at #BellatorDublin September 27th!



Presale begins Thursday Morning at 9am IST / 1am PST! pic.twitter.com/k85Qq4OuAZ — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) July 3, 2019

Gallagher most recently outpointed Jeremiah Labiano at Bellator 223 late last month. It was his second straight win following a shock knockout defeat to Ricky Bandejas last year in what was the first setback of his professional career.

As for Ellenor, the Englishman made a successful promotional debut when he submitted Nathan Greyson at Bellator Newcastle earlier this year. He will go into his next fight inside enemy territory as well as an underdog.

More fights are expected to be announced soon for the Dublin card.

Do you think Gallagher can make it three wins in a row? Or are we in store for an upset?