Jamahal Hill teases heavyweight move, Tom Aspinall clash after UFC 300: ‘I like that fight, I’d have fun’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is interested in moving up to heavyweight to secure a fight with Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall is the current interim heavyweight champion and is without a fight. However, Hill is booked to face Alex Pereira at UFC 300 for the light heavyweight title next weekend. It’s Hill’s first fight since he tore his Achilles, and entering the bout, he has full confidence he will get his and raised.

If Hill can become the champion again, he hints at a potential move up to heavyweight in the future for a superfight with Tom Aspinall as he knows he has a heavyweight frame.

“I usually walk around maybe like 240 [pounds]. I’m 240 right now, bro. Bro, I’m trying to tell you, bro, I’m a big boy. I’m a big dog. It’s possible. It’s possible, bro,” Jamahal Hill said to GiveMeSport… “I like that fight. I like that fight. Tom’s a great fighter. I’d have fun, I’d have fun fighting against him.”

On paper, Hill vs Aspinall would be a fun fight as both are strikers who would like to stand-and-trade, but both are technical as well. But, before that can happen, Hill needs to get past Pereira and reclaim the light heavyweight title that he vacated after his injury.

Jamahal Hill believes his power would translate to heavyweight

Although Jamahal Hill is focused on the light heavyweight division and his fight against Alex Pereira, the thought of moving to heavyweight is there.

Hill is confident he would have success at heavyweight as he says his power would translate well and would allow him to have plenty of success.

“What the f*** is a power advantage? The game is, it doesn’t matter who is more powerful. What it comes down to is who’s going to hit who first, but we both got power. You can be a thousand times more powerful than me. I hit you first. What does that mean? That’s game,” Hill said.

When Hill will make the move to heavyweight, if he ever will is to be seen.