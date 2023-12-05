Ex-UFC Champ Jamahal Hill Reportedly Knocked Out His Brother’s Teeth in Domestic Altercation

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was arrested in the early morning hours on November 27 and was charged with one count of aggravated domestic violence after he allegedly punched his brother, James Hill Jr. in the face multiple times two days prior.

According to a report from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and TMZ, Hill and his brother were going to clean the UFC star’s house as he had been out of it for months and needed to get rid of food that had spoiled in the refrigerator. James Hill Jr. offered to clean the house for him in exchange for $300. The document states that he had supposedly cleaned the whole house except for a freezer in the garage.

There were then two arguments that allegedly broke out between the brothers, per the police report. The first fight caused James Hill to leave the scene.

Jamahal Hill then texted his brother asking why he didn’t clean out the freezer in the garage and demanded half of the money back for only doing half the job. James Hill returned to his brother’s home on November 25 to finish the task before a second argument ensued which turned physical.

According to the docs, Jamahal Hill hit his brother so hard that one of his teeth fell out, and his face and left eye appeared to be swollen.

Jamahal Hill issues Statement Following Arrest

Jamahal Hill has since responded to the accusations. Though he was not able to offer much insight into the incident, he appeared to maintain his innocence in the brief statement.

“There’s been a lot of reports out today about the situation that happened when I was back home in Michigan, visiting for the holidays,” Hill said. “I will just say this, at this time it is an open case. I’ve been advised not to speak on it, which I know not to speak on it. “I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court. I will wait for that day and I look forward to that day. The people who know me and know my character and truly, truly rock with me and know who I am, hold onto that and stay true to that. That’s all I’m a say on that.”

It’s nearly a year since Jamahal Hill has competed inside the Octagon following his world-title-winning performance against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. ‘Sweet Dreams’ had been holding out for a clash with former 205-pound titleholder Jiri Prochazka, but Hill suffered a ruptured Achilles in July, forcing him to relinquish the light heavyweight title.

No timeline has been given for his return.