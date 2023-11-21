Jiri Prochazka makes stunning offer to fight UFC star Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I would like to welcome you to the division’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion and recent UFC 295 main event feature, Jiri Prochazka has offered to fight undefeated middleweight force, Khamzat Chimaev in a 205 pound debut for the Chechen – following claims from the latter that he would finish would-be common-foe, Alex Pereira if they fight.

Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, headlined UFC 295 earlier this month, suffering an eventual second round TKO loss to former middleweight titleholder, Pereira in the pair’s vacant championship bout at Madison Square Garden.



As for Chimaev, the surging number nine ranked middleweight contender, improved to 13-0 as a professional back in October in the co-main event UFC 294 back in October, landing a close, majority decision win over former welterweight champion and prior pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman in his return to the Octagon.And missing out on a middleweight title fight to Dricus du Plessis despite the billing of his championship-eliminator against Auchi native, Usman – Chimaev claimed that if UFC CEO, Dana White booked him at 205 pounds against the above-mentioned, Pereira, he would “finish” the Sao Paulo knockout artist.

Jiri Prochazka offers to fight Khamzat Chimaev at LHW limit next

Appearing to take umbrage with Chimaev’s claims, Czech Republic native, Prochazka offered to fight the former in his return to the Octagon – floating a potential light heavyweight showdown between himself and the AllStars MMA staple.

“I would like to welcome you to LHW division,” Jiri Prochazka posted on his official X account in response to Khamzat Chimaev.

I would like to welcome you to LHW division ⚡️ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 21, 2023

Prior to his light heavyweight title fight loss to Brazilian favorite, Pereira, Prochazka landed himself the 205 pound crown with a stunning fifth round rear-naked choke submission win over the former’s training partner, Glover Teixeira back in June of last year.

In his first two Octagon appearances to boot, Prochazka turned in notable knockout wins over former title challengers, Volkan Oezdemir, and Dominick Reyes.

