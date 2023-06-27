Daniel Cormier may be a legend in the sport of mixed martial arts, but the man can’t shoot a lick, according to reigning light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Appearing in a video on his YouTube channel, ‘Sweet Dreams’ shared the story of a basketball game that featured himself, welterweight standout Belal Muhammad, and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, who decided to show up with a group of ballers ready to take down the UFC’s best on the hardwood.

“Last year, we played a basketball game. International fight week, thought it would be good to get the fighters together and play a game, but no, Daniel Cormier had other things in mind,” Hill said. “Daniel Cormier decided to show up with actual hoopers, and even with this move, one game…failed. Run it back the second game. Despite my efforts and scoring pretty much all the points, they was able to win that game.”

From there, Jamahal Hill directs us to an interview between DC and Belal Muhammad ahead of UFC 288. During their conversation, Cormier brought up the basketball and briefly put the spotlight on himself, making himself sound like the second coming of Scottie Pippen. Cormier even went so far as to compare himself to NBA legend Michael Jordan while cutting in a clip of him making a layup against Muhammad.

Jamahal Hill Exposes Daniel Cormier

Jamahal Hill remembers that basketball game very differently and was quick to call out Cormier for twisting the truth and cherry-picking footage.

“You see now clear that this man will stop at nothing. Manipulation of footage, Belal, the man is in the middle of a weight cut. He just got done cutting weight. He’s a little beside himself; he’s not remembering things 100% clear, and DC uses this time to score in and lie about a victory. We have real footage of how Daniel Cormier looks on the basketball court. Imma take a break. Let’s roll that” (h/t MMA News).

At the 9:10 mark of the YouTube embed below, Jamahal Hill shares a series of clips exposing Daniel Cormier’s complete lack of b-ball skills in a hilarious compilation, complete with sound effects.