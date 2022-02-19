UFC light-heavyweight, Jamahal Hill celebrates making weight by doing a ‘shoey’ ahead of his this weekends bout against Johnny Walker.

Following his making of the 206lb limit, Hill comically pauses on stage to do a shoey using a sports drink. A shoey, which was popularised by fan favrioute Tia Tuivasa, involves the drinker tipping the contents of the beverage (usually alcoholic) into a shoe and drinking it. Tuivasa said “you’d usually get someone to spit in it and then you would drink it” but Hill opted not to do this.

Hill is set to headline his first UFC card as he and Walker are primed to battle in what will be a five-round affair. The pair were originally the co-main event but were bumped up due to delays with Rafael Fiziev vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

Background of Jamahal Hill Vs. Johnny Walker

Hill will make to look it two in a row this Saturday as the No.12 ranked UFC light-heavyweight continues his rise through the ranks. The 30-year-old impressed early in the promotion, originally gaining a contract through the Dana White Contender series.

Hill would go on a three-fight win streak in the following his debut, capping it off with a knockout victory over veteran Ovince St. Preux. Hill however would face his first defeat against Scotland’s Paul Craig at UFC 263 before bouncing back with a quick TKO win over Jimmy Crute.

Standing across Hill will be No.10 ranked, Walker, who is attempting to pick up some of the steam he had when he entered the UFC. Walker is an unorthodox, explosive striker who has produced some exciting moments in his time in the cage. The Brazilian is currently 1-3 in his last four, but those defeats have come to the best the division has to offer and during this slump, Walker did manage to pick up a KO win over contender Ryan Spann.

Walker is still only 29 years old and has plenty of time to figure out to become the fighter that some professed him to be.

Who do you have winning? Jamahal Hill or Johnny Walker?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.