Jakub Kaszuba Moves to 15-0 with Unanimous Decsion Victory Against Sergio Cossio – PFL World Tournament 8 Highlights

Jakub Kaszuba escaped with his ‘O’ intact, improving to 15-0 with a closely contested victory over Sergio Cossio in the PFL World Tournament 8 featured prelim.

Kaszuba delivered a mostly dominant performance through the first two rounds. However, Cossio did show some signs of life in the closing seconds of the second stanza, scoring a late takedown as Kaszuba’s gas tank started to run low.

Sensing a shift in momentum, Cossio came out swinging in the third and kicked Kaszuba’s legs out from underneath him early in the round. Back on his feet, Kaszuba shot in for a series of desperation takedowns, hoping to run out the clock. Cossio managed to break away, but instead of letting his hands go, he opted to wrestle, dragging Kaszuba to the mat and taking his back.

With both fighters running on empty, the bout ultimately ended not with a bang, but with a whimper, sending us to the scorecards for just the second time.

Official Result: Jakub Kaszuba def. Sergio Cossio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out Highlights From Jakub Kaszuba vs. Sergio Cossio at PFL World Tournament 8: