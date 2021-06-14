Jake Paul took to social media to react to Nate Diaz dropping to a decision defeat against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

The UFC fan favourite was outclassed for much of the history-making five-round, non-title fight which appeared on the pay-per-view main card. In the fifth and final frame, Diaz badly wobbled Edwards but was unable to find the finish. The Englishman was ultimately awarded the unanimous decision win.

According to Paul’s social media activity, he’s already eyeing Diaz up as a future opponent. One he’s very confident of violently finishing if/when they meet.

I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 13, 2021

The internet celebrity has been talking up a fight with Diaz for some time now. Earlier this year Paul even claimed conversations about the match-up had taken place with Diaz’s team.

“We’re talking to Diaz’s team. He wants to do it as well,” Paul told Heavy.com. “He has two more fights with the UFC apparently. So we’ll see what happens. If he frees up from the UFC, that’s the fight.

Since then, Paul has gone on to quickly knock out Ben Askren. Tyron Woodley, who was in the ‘Funky’ corner for that fight is up next on August 28. It’ll be Paul’s first fight on Showtime pay-per-view, who recently re-entered the boxing market by airing Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul.

Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?