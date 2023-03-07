Jake Paul, Tommy Fury rematch currently targeted for July following Saudi Arabia fight

Fans may soon be getting part two of Tommy Fury and Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

Their first showdown in Saudi Arabia between the YouTube star and reality TV celebrity was a blockbuster boxing event. Both ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘TNT’ entered the bout as undefeated boxers. After 8 rounds of action, it was Tommy Fury who got his hand raised via split decision.

Mike Coppinger with ESPN Ringside has reported that Jake Paul has a one-way rematch clause in the fight contract that he looks likely to use.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury II in July?

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has recommended that the ‘The Problem Child’ should not face Tommy Fury again, but instead fellow YouTuber KSI. Whether Paul chooses a match against Fury or KSI, it is likely to be a blockbuster event either way.

Insiders have reported that the likely outcome will be a rematch against Tommy Fury targetted for July 2023.

Jake Paul was a YouTube-turned-professional boxer. In his run, he has defeated MMA fighters such as former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, and Olympic wrestler Ben Askren.

Tommy Fury, KSI, and Jake Paul have a combined zero wins over ranked boxers. Overall, Fury is 9-0 and best known for his stint on UK reality TV show Love Island. KSI has boxing victories over personalities such as YouTuber Logan Paul, professional video game player FaZe Temperrr, and rapper Swarmz.

Fans will wait and see what the next move from Paul will be following his first professional career loss.