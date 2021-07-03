Ahead of his August professional boxing match against former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley — 3-0 boxer, Jake Paul has given his thoughts on his opponent’s recent training footage alongside former world champion, Floyd Mayweather.



Paul, 3-0 as a professional boxer, is set to meet with former welterweight kingpin and UFC alum, Woodley on August 28. in a professional boxing match, promoted by Showtime — following his April knockout victory over former ONE Championship and Bellator champion, Ben Askren under the Triller Fight Club banner.



Prior to the above-mentioned, Mayweather’s recent exhibition boxing matchup against Jake’s elder brother, Logan Paul — the Michigan native offered some training advice to Woodley and claimed that if the St. Louis native wanted, he could help him train for the bout against Paul, as well as offer him some guidance.



“Give me Tyron Woodley,” Mayweather said prior to his exhibition with Paul. “I’m gonna make sure I get in camp and I’m gonna train him (Woodley) for this fight (with Jake Paul). I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas, (Nevada) and work with us.“



It appears the Missouri native has taken Mayweather up on his offer ahead of his August professional boxing debut — offering a similar sentiment as Mayweather did prior to his exhibition outing with Paul, claiming that he himself will take part in a “bank robbery” in the form of his clash with Paul — accompanied by a picture of Mayweather lacing up his boxing gloves.



“Bank Robbery in progress,” Woodley posted on Instagram. “Y’all f*cked up! It’s stuck now!!“

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQytqSCh5Cu/

Paul has given his thoughts on Woodley’s decision to take training advice from Mayweather on a now-expired Instagram story, questioning how the former world champion would teach Woodley how to beat him.



“Jake Paul on Floyd Mayweather training his next opponent Tyron Woodley: How is Floyd Mayweather (who couldn’t get in shape or come up with a strategy enough to beat my brother) gonna teach another old man how to beat me?” (H/T Michael Benson)

Woodley makes the walk on August 28. for the first time as a professional boxer, most recently rounding out his stay with the UFC with a first round Brabo choke loss to Brazilian contender, Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in March.



Ahead of his fourth professional boxing match, Paul has already bested the likes of Woodley’s Roufusport training partner, Askren, former NBA player, Nate Robinson, and in his professional debut, stopped fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib in the first round.