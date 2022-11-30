Jake Paul doubles down on Paddy Pimblett Sparring offer: “We spar, 5 rounds and then we can do your podcast.”

Jake Paul continues to target some of MMA’s biggest stars, continuing his back-and-forth with Paddy Pimblett.

Influencer turned boxer, Paul, extended a sparring offer to Pimblett saying: “I have a proposition for you, since you wouldn’t rig a fight, right, let’s spar. Fly to Puerto Rico and we will get you a private jet and we can do five, three-minute rounds of boxing,”

“If you win I will give you one million dollars,” added Paul.

Pimblett wouldn’t shy away from the Challenge, responding within hours. “Challenge accepted. We are not going to Puerto Rico when I’m fighting next Saturday. If you want to come and spar, get to the PI next week. As I say, I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday. Offers there,” said Pimblett.

Now Paul has doubled down, again extending the offer to spar.

Fella my team told me you have been trying to book me for ur podcast, Jan 5th. So I’m sending you a jet to bring you to Puerto Rico. Both of our teams will film. We spar, 5 rounds and then we can do your podcast. By then you will be back to your normal weight. No excuses. 🤝 ? https://t.co/3MufAO12O3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 30, 2022 ‘Fella my team told me you have been trying to book me for ur podcast, Jan 5th. So I’m sending you a jet to bring you to Puerto Rico. Both of our teams will film. We spar, 5 rounds and then we can do your podcast. By then you will be back to your normal weight. No excuses.‘- Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Paddy Pimblett?

It is unlikely that we will see this sparring take place any time soon, with most of these theatrics never materializing into anything real.

Paul will continue to put out these callouts, offers, and bets as long as he gets a reaction from his chosen target. The 25-year-old, continues to get under the skin of some of the biggest names in combat sport, ultimately drawing more eyes to him and his events.

Pimblett will be taking on Jared Gordan in the co-main event of UFC 282 next weekend in New York.

Paul is fresh off an impressive win over Anderson Silva and has been teasing the name of his next opponent.

Who would win, Jake Paul or Paddy Pimblett?