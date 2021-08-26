Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley had public workouts at Public Square in Cleveland, Ohio yesterday and the trash talk was flying off the rails. Paul called out Jorge Masvidal and spoke about Daniel Cormier confronting him at UFC 261.

The YouTuber transitioned to boxing in 2020 and has so far picked up three professional wins against extremely low-level opponents in AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren. On Saturday, he faces the toughest test of his career when he squares off against ‘The Chosen One’.

“He (Cormier) came up to me and said, ‘I’m not the one to play with, you better keep my name out your mouth’. And I was just like, ‘wait a minute, you talked about me first on your podcast. Then I responded and called you fat and now you’re mad?’ He said he was going to slap me when he saw me in person. That’s why I took my glasses off.” Paul said on the Morning Kombat podcast.

“I was ready to fight, and he didn’t do shit.” Paul claimed. The feud between the two continues to burn with Paul who is claiming that Cormier is in fact the one that didn’t want it to come to fists at UFC 261.

Does Jake Paul really want the smoke with Daniel Cormier?

.