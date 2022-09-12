Jake Paul challenges Dana White to $5,000,000 bet ahead of Anderson Silva fight: ‘You’re a b*tch’

Ahead of his October 29. professional boxing return against former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, undefeated puncher, Jake Paul has offered UFC president, Dana White a challenge – in the form of a $5,000,000 bet against him.

Paul, who currently boasts an undefeated record of 5-0, has been out of action since December of last year, where he managed to secure a stunning knockout win against former welterweight titleholder, Tyron Woodley in the pair’s rematch in Florida.

As for Silva, the former undisputed middleweight champion featured under the Triller Fight Club banner back in September of last year, defeating former light heavyweight champion, Tito Ortiz with a dominant knockout win. Silva had returned to the squared circle earlier that year, defeating former boxing world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. with a split decision success.

Seeing a pair of matches against both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. cancelled ahead of an expected August return, Jake Paul was urged by UFC leader, White to land a professional boxing match against his former middleweight kingpin, Silva, questioning if the Ohio upstart would have the gall to take such a fight.

Jake Paul claims Dana White owes him $1,000,000 from his Ben Askren fight

Alleging that UFC head-honcho, White owes him money from a prior bet, Paul urged the promotional leader to bet a sum of $5,000,000 ahead of his professional boxing return on October 29.

“No one thought I’d take this fight – even Dana White,” Jake Paul said at today’s Showtime press conference. “He did not think I would take this fight. And Dana, I know you’re watching, bro. You still owe me a million dollars when you bet against me (against) Ben Askren.”

“I want you to come out of hiding and stop being a b*tch, and make a bet against me and Anderson and actually pay up this time because you didn’t think I’d take this fight. So let’s make a bet. Let’s put one mill (million), two mill, five mill on it. But I bet you won’t Dana, because you’re a b*tch.”