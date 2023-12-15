Video – Jake Paul faces off with Andre August ahead of boxing fight return: ‘I dropped your coach in sparring’

Jake Paul comes face-to-face with his newest opponent, Andre August, ahead of their boxing match this weekend.

Paul is set to make his ring return this Saturday at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando Florida. The pair squared off and I. classic Paul fashion, took the time to trash talk, claiming that he ‘dropped’ August Coach.

Why is Jake Paul fighting Andre August?

Paul has made a name for himself picking well-known names and matchups which are winnable for him. This will be the first time Paul will take on a ‘traditional’ boxer.

‘The Problem child’ claims he wants to shift his career to one of a classical boxing prospect. Steadily build up his record and in-ring experience while slowly raising the calibre of his opponent as he goes.

August currently boasts a 10-1 record but has only fought once since 2019, returning to a win in August over Brandon Martin.

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life.” (H/T Independent)

So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday 15 December, live on DAZN for the world to see.”

Via Twitter, Paul would go on to boast of his opponent’s knockout record and claim that it was the first step to becoming a world champion.

“August has more KO’s than me, more wins than me, more experience than me, but I like to gamble. The path to world champ starts here. Just straight-up boxing.”

What do you make of Jake Paul’s latest opponent?