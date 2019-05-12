Lowlights: Jake Hager Holds Onto Submission At Bellator 221, Spouts Obscene Speech

Spread the word!













Former WWE wrestler Jake Hager looked to continue his successful foray when he met TJ Jones on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) Bellator 221 from Rosemont, Illinois.

The fight received a decent amount of heat due to Jones’ strange circumstances. He gained notoriety as a beef plant worker with six kids, and also for taunting Hager at weigh-ins.

However, no one really thought he had much of a chance to topple former NCAA wrestler Hager. And it turned out he did not, as Hager got a takedown and locked on an arm triangle choke that he held on for perhaps a little too long.

Watch it here via SBR Sports Picks:

After the win, Hager made this strange post-fight declaration as the crowd booed him:

“I’m rock hard right now with emotion. I got a boner.”

Interesting. It appears Hager has ‘gone heel’ going forward in his MMA career.