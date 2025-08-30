Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s Ruthless KO Secures Historic Dirty Boxing Heavyweight Belt – DBX 3 Highlights
Jairzinho Rozenstruik only needed one shot to put away Rakim Cleveland and make history at DBX 3.
After a relatively slow first couple of minutes, Cleveland was the first fighter to try to close the distance. He immediately paid the price, being met with a booming left that sent him stumbling to the canvas.
Smelling blood in the water, ‘Bigi Boy’ rushed in and delivered a vicious right to the chin, instantly putting Cleveland to sleep and bringing an end to the fight just under the two-minute mark of the opening round.
Official Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Rakim Cleveland via KO (counter left to right hook) at 1:54 of Round 1 to win the inaugural DBX heavyweight championship.