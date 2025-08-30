Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s Ruthless KO Secures Historic Dirty Boxing Heavyweight Belt – DBX 3 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Rakim Cleveland - DBX 3 Highlights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik only needed one shot to put away Rakim Cleveland and make history at DBX 3.

After a relatively slow first couple of minutes, Cleveland was the first fighter to try to close the distance. He immediately paid the price, being met with a booming left that sent him stumbling to the canvas.

43VAziQA

Smelling blood in the water, ‘Bigi Boy’ rushed in and delivered a vicious right to the chin, instantly putting Cleveland to sleep and bringing an end to the fight just under the two-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Rakim Cleveland via KO (counter left to right hook) at 1:54 of Round 1 to win the inaugural DBX heavyweight championship.

READ MORE:  Upset Alert! James Cannon Crushes Hector Lombard with 20-Second KO - DBX 3 Highlights
X4VFOr A

Check out Highlights From Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Rakim Cleveland at DBX 3:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts