Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s Ruthless KO Secures Historic Dirty Boxing Heavyweight Belt – DBX 3 Highlights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik only needed one shot to put away Rakim Cleveland and make history at DBX 3.

After a relatively slow first couple of minutes, Cleveland was the first fighter to try to close the distance. He immediately paid the price, being met with a booming left that sent him stumbling to the canvas.

Smelling blood in the water, ‘Bigi Boy’ rushed in and delivered a vicious right to the chin, instantly putting Cleveland to sleep and bringing an end to the fight just under the two-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Rakim Cleveland via KO (counter left to right hook) at 1:54 of Round 1 to win the inaugural DBX heavyweight championship.

Check out Highlights From Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Rakim Cleveland at DBX 3:

JAIRZINHO ROZENSTRUIK SLEEPS RAKIM CLEVELAND IN THE FIRST! BIGI BOY makes HISTORY! He is the first ever DBX HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION! 🔥🏆 #DBX3 pic.twitter.com/Yztv8GILDo — Dirty Boxing Championship (@DirtyBoxing_) August 30, 2025