Jairzinho Rozenstruik Stops Victor Cardoso Books Title Bout – DBX2 Full Results
Jairzinho Rozenstruik put on a show for fans tonight, with the 37-year-old earning a second-round TKO win over a game but outgunned Victor Cardoso in the main event of DBX2.
After an entertaining first stanza that saw Cardoso come out swinging, Rozenstruik took control in the second. At the midway point of the round, he landed a heavy right hook to Cardoso, sending the Brazilian to the canvas. The referee quickly waved the fight off — but not before Rozenstruik delivered one final shot to seal his win with an exclamation mark.
Rozenstruik will now take on Rob Perez for the DBX heavyweight strap. Earlier in the night, Perez won his grudge match with Alex Nicholson after stopping Nicholson in the opening round. Both men came out swinging from the start, resulting in an entertaining and frenetic bout.
Unfortunately for Alex Caceres, his promotional debut ended in a unanimous decision loss to Saidyokub Kakhramonov. The pair squared off in the co-main event and put on a show that should ensure both of them earn invites back to the DBX ring.
Check out the full results below or watch the replay at DBX’s YouTube channel.
DBX2 Full Results
Main Card
- Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Victor Cardoso via RD2TKO
- Featherweight: Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Alex Caceres via UD
- Heavyweight: Rob Perez def. Alex Nicholson via RD1 TKO
- Bantamweight: Jessy Rose Clark def. Marilia Morais via UD
- Middleweight: Sasha Palatnikov def. Phil Hawes via DQ
Prelims
- Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo def. EC Moon via RD1 TKO
- Lightweight: Sheymon Moraes def. Shlomo Boyd via RD2 TKO
- Lightweight: Lamar Brown def. Boston Salmon via UD
- Welterweight: Milos Janicic def. Guilherme Bastos via UD
Early Prelims
- Featherweight: Luis Saldaña def. Joe Penafiel via RD3 TKO
- Welterweight: Peter Stanonik def. John Marquez via RD2 TKO