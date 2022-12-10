Jairzinho Rozenstruik smashes Chris Daukaus in 22-seconds – UFC 282 Highlights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik got back into the win column in a big way on Saturday night during the UFC 282 prelims. ‘Bigi Boi’ gave the raucous crowd at the T-Mobile Arena a show, dispatching Chris Daukaus in just 23 seconds.

Rozenstruik came out guns blazing, initially eating a solid right hand from Daukaus before uncorking a stiff jab that sent Daukaus reeling. Smelling blood in the water, Rozenstruik swarmed in, knocking Daukaus to the canvas with a barrage of strikes. Daukaus got back to his feet and attempted to circle away from the danger, but ‘Bigi Boi’ was determined to get the stoppage and delivered a lunging left hand that put Daukaus down for the count.

Official Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Chris Daukaus via KO (strikes) at 0:23 of Round 1

Check Out Highlights From Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus at UFC 282 Below: