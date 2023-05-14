Off the back of another standout victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night Charlotte, Brazilian contender, Jailton Almeida believes he’s destined to fight for promotional heavyweight gold as soon as next year, eyeing a fight with Australian favorite, Tai Tuivasa next.

Almeida, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, has enjoyed a stunning 15 month stay with the promotion since his debut early last year, last night turning in a dominant opening round rear-naked choke submission win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his first headliner under the promotion’s banner.

Improving to 19-2 with his first round submission victory, Almeida landed his fifth consecutive triumph under the banner of the UFC since he debuted back in February of last year.

Jailton Almeida eyes 2024 championship pursuit

Confirming his plans to lure current undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones to a future title fight before the gold holder’s expected retirement later this year, Almeida claimed he would be fighting for championship spoils before the end of next year.

“I’m taking this as a ladder full of steps, and I’m very happy to be looking into the top-10 right now and by the end of the year make it to seventh or sixth,” Jailton Almeida said through a translator during his post-fight media appearance. “Then next year, maybe go and shoot for the title we all dream of.”

As for his next fight, Almeida suggested a return at UFC 294 in October on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE – calling out heavyweight knockout artist, Tuivasa.

“Of course, UFC Abu Dhabi or UFC Brazil around October,” Jailton Almeida said. “I want Tai Tuivasa. Either he comes to Brazil and feels the energy down there, or perhaps go to Abu Dhabi, where I heard he actually does his camps. So no worries, we can do that. We’ll make the effort and go for him.”