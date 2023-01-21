Jailton Almeida stops Shamil Abdurakhimov in dominant ground strikes finish – UFC 283 Highlights

Likely earning the #15 rank in the official heavyweight pile, surging Brazilian prospect, Jailton Almeida moves to 18-2 as a professional and lands the biggest victory of his Octagon tenure to date, stopping Shamil Abdurakhimov with a slew of second round ground strikes on the preliminary card of UFC 283.

Almeida, 31, another product of Dana White‘s Contender Series, Almeida has now landed four Octagon victories since his appearance at the UFC Apex facility last February.

In just 11 months since, Almeida has finished the quartet of Danilo Marques, Parker Porter, Anton Turkalj, and tonight, Abdurakhimov in his native Brazil.

Demonstrating his grappling and wrestling ability, Almeida, a native of Bahia, managed to ground out the aforenoted, Abdurakhimov with a series of ground strikes in the second frame of their preliminary card, solidifying his status as one of the most promising challengers to emerge from Brazil in the last year.

Below, catch the highlights from Jailton Almeida’s finish over Shamil Abdurakhimov