Jackie Buntan Outworks Anissa Meksen to Become ONE’s First Strawweight Kickboxing Queen – ONE 169 Highlights

Jackie Buntan bested one of the most accomplished female fighters in the world to score her first ONE world championship.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Buntan went toe-to-toe for five rounds with the seven-time titleholder at ONE 169 on Friday night. Throughout their 15-minute war, things remained relatively close, but it was Buntan’s constant pressure and brutal body attacks that appeared to win the day against Meksen.

In the end, Buntan won the bout via a decisive unanimous decision and became the promotion’s first-ever ONE strawweight kickboxing world titleholder. Buntan also extended her unbeaten streak to four in a row and is now 7-1 under the ONE Championship banner.

Official Result: Jackie Buntan def. Anissa Meksen via unanimous decision to win the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Check out highlights from Jackie Buntan vs. Anissa Meksen at ONE 169:

AND NEW 👑 Jackie Buntan becomes the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion with a unanimous decision over Anissa Meksen!



🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉… pic.twitter.com/h40JfIv0r5 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 9, 2024