Jackie Buntan Outworks Anissa Meksen to Become ONE’s First Strawweight Kickboxing Queen – ONE 169 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jackie Buntan Outworks Anissa Meksen to Become ONE's First Strawweight Kickboxing Queen - ONE 169 Highlights

Jackie Buntan bested one of the most accomplished female fighters in the world to score her first ONE world championship.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Buntan went toe-to-toe for five rounds with the seven-time titleholder at ONE 169 on Friday night. Throughout their 15-minute war, things remained relatively close, but it was Buntan’s constant pressure and brutal body attacks that appeared to win the day against Meksen.

Jackie Buntan

In the end, Buntan won the bout via a decisive unanimous decision and became the promotion’s first-ever ONE strawweight kickboxing world titleholder. Buntan also extended her unbeaten streak to four in a row and is now 7-1 under the ONE Championship banner.

READ MORE:  Top 5: Best Mexican UFC Fighters in History
Jackie Buntan

Official Result: Jackie Buntan def. Anissa Meksen via unanimous decision to win the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Check out highlights from Jackie Buntan vs. Anissa Meksen at ONE 169:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts