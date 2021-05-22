Norwegian grappling ace, Jack Hermansson has rebounded to the winner’s enclosure, and thus, handed middleweight upstart, Edmen Shahbazyan his second consecutive loss in the form of an impressive, grappling-heavy unanimous decision victory.

Battling with a bout of COVID-19 forcing him from a UFC 262 clash with Shahbazyan, Hermansson struggled with the striking prowess of the Glendale native in the first round, resulting in a couple of noteworthy wobbles.

Utilising his wrestling and grappling in the second and third frames, Hermansson completely outworked the 23-year-old uber-prospect to take home a unanimous decision victory — picking up a dominant 10-8 third and final round on all three judges’ scorecards.

Below, catch the highlights from Hermansson’s impressive judging victory over Shahbazyan.

