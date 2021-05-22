Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Norwegian grappling ace, Jack Hermansson has rebounded to the winner’s enclosure, and thus, handed middleweight upstart, Edmen Shahbazyan his second consecutive loss in the form of an impressive, grappling-heavy unanimous decision victory.

Battling with a bout of COVID-19 forcing him from a UFC 262 clash with Shahbazyan, Hermansson struggled with the striking prowess of the Glendale native in the first round, resulting in a couple of noteworthy wobbles.

Utilising his wrestling and grappling in the second and third frames, Hermansson completely outworked the 23-year-old uber-prospect to take home a unanimous decision victory — picking up a dominant 10-8 third and final round on all three judges’ scorecards.

