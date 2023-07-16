Off the back of a cancelled top-15 welterweight clash with fellow prospect, Sean Brady ahead of UFC 290 last weekend, Australian contender, Jack Della Maddalena remains promotional perfect in tonight’s co-headliner at UFC Vegas 77, escaping with a close, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory over short-notice replacement, Bassil Hafez.

Della Maddalena, who entered tonight’s outing against short-notice opponent, Hafez off the back of five consecutive first round finishes under the UFC banner, most recently submitted Randy Brown with a first round rear-naked choke at UFC 284 back in February in his native Australia.

And forced to work tonight to keep his perfect promotional record intact, Della Maddalena was forced to capitalize on some less than sure striking from organizational newcomer, Hafez, however, gave up a slew of takedowns throughout the three round limit of their UFC Vegas 77 co-headliner.

Turning in a split judging win over Hafez, Della Maddalena, who remains unbeaten in the UFC despite being forced the distance for the first time in his Octagon tenure, jokingly quipped that the would be ready to fight again next week at UFC London.

Below, catch the highlights from Jack Della Maddalena’s close win at UFC Vegas 77