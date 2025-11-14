Why Jack Della Maddalena Has Not Celebrated Being Crowned UFC Champion

UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena has explained why not much has changed for him since he won the belt from Belal Muhammad.

Earlier this year, Jack Della Maddalena reached the top of the mountain in the UFC’s welterweight division. He was able to overcome the challenge of former champion Belal Muhammad, and in doing so, proved himself as the current best welterweight in the promotion. Of course, the division is currently as strong – if not stronger – than any other in all of mixed martial arts, but that kind of thing doesn’t seem to bother the Australian sensation all too much. If anything, he’s thriving under the pressure.

Now, Jack Della Maddalena faces a new challenge in the form of Islam Makhachev. The former lightweight king has made the decision to move up in weight to 170 pounds, in an attempt to become a two-weight world champion, which is something that very few others have been able to achieve in the UFC. While Islam is seen as a favorite by many, it’s really tough to rule out JDM, especially given the manner in which he dealt with Belal’s wrestling.

During his pre-UFC 322 media scrum earlier this week, Jack Della Maddalena was asked about the feeling of being champion, and whether or not he’s noticed a big change in his life.

Jack Della Maddalena discusses the feeling of being champion

“Nothing’s really changed. I’ve always just looked forward to the next big challenge, obviously. Yeah, as you said, we knew about the fight pretty much straight away. So, I was just back to the gym, back to reality, you know, and then chasing another big challenge.”​

JDM is as prepared as a man could possibly be to face an absolute monster like Islam Makhachev. Sure, he’s going to face some real adversity and will likely have to avoid both precision striking and submission attempts on the ground, but this is what he’s been training for. Hopefully, we see the very best version of both men as they prepare to headline what has the potential to be the best show of the year.