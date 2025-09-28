Jimmy Crute Submits Ivan Erslan with Vicious Rear-Naked Choke – UFC Perth Highlights

Jimmy Crute made easy work of Ivan Erslan to earn his 14th career victory at UFC Perth.

Erslan got a little overzealous with the striking early, allowing Crute to change levels and secure a takedown. Erslan desperately tried to scramble his way out, and even managed to get on top at one point, but Crute quickly swept him, ending up in full mount.

That prompted Erslan to give up his back, and Crute wasted no time cinching in a rear-naked choke to force the tap out in round one.

Official Result: Jimmy Crute def. Ivan Erslan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:19 of Round 1.

Crute improved his overall record to 14-4-2 and is now unbeaten in his last three outings inside the Octagon.

Check out Highlights From Ivan Erslan vs. Jimmy Crute at UFC Perth:

