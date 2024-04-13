Israel Adesanya reflects on Sean Strickland’s Australian fan following at UFC 293: ‘They’re racists’

Israel Adesanya thinks Sean Strickland’s fans are just a bunch of racists — the ones in Australia anyway.

Perhaps the only thing more surprising than Strickland’s dominant five-round showing against ‘The Last Stylebender’ at UFC 293 was the overwhelming amount of support that ‘Tarzan’ received ahead of their unlikely title tilt. Dawning a Crocodile Dundee-style hat and a “for the people” t-shirt, Strickland captured the hearts of Aussies.

It was a frustrating realization for Adesanya who lives in New Zealand — a hop, skip, and a jump away from the land of Oz.

Looking back on Strickland’s unlikely fan following ahead of their September clash, Israel Adesanya labeled the former champ’s supporters in the country a bunch of racists before taking a dig at the outspoken star’s abbreviated title run.

“Nah, they’re racists,” Adesanya told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I think it was just me, them, it wasn’t my week. It was just him. He knows how to pander. He’s a great politician, I’ll put it that way. It was just his week, his moment to shine, and what a reign!”

An interesting take from the man who once questioned, “Who the f*ck is this cracker?” in reference to current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis likely for the UFC’s return to The Land Down Under

Israel Adesanya made it clear that he intends on evening the series with Sean Strickland sometime down the line. But first, he’s expected to square off with the “cracker” in a long-awaited title clash later this year.

Following a heated exchange at UFC 290, Adesanya and DDP were on an undeniable collision course until Strickland disrupted those plans with his shocking upset of the ‘Stylebender’ late last year.

Since then, ‘Tarzan’ has surrendered the middleweight strap to Du Plessis, once again putting him on a path that leads directly toward the division’s only two-time titleholder.

When and where that takes place is yet to be determined, but the promotion’s return to Perth, Australia for UFC 305 on August 18 is heavily rumored to host the 185-pound grudge match.

