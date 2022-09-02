Israel Adesanya reacts to WCL mixed-gender MMA bout: “This just feels weird”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has shared his thoughts on the footage of an opposite-gendered MMA bout that has been circulating on social media.

World Class Fighting League is a regional promotion based in the United States that provides both professional and amateur athletes the opportunity to compete, and while this all sounds very normal one of the events they put on was far from it.

In what will be perceived as controversial by many one particular fight saw a man take on a Trans-Female athlete. WCFL 32 provided host to the matchup which saw Shane Mistretta take on Trans-Woman Gita-Marie Figueroa back in June. Ultimately Mistretta would win the matchup and stop Figueroa by TKO in the first round.

Opinions have been divided on the matter throughout social media with some followers having no issue with the matchup and others considering it wrong and painting a bad image of the sport. However, Figueroa isn’t the first trans-athlete to compete in MMA with now retired fighter Fallon Fox doing so whilst also trying to raise awareness on the matter.

Israel Adesanya gives his verdict in the cross-gender MMA matchup

Adesanya took to his social media to share his views on the matter with the 185-pound champion being made to simply feel weird by the footage.

This just feels weird.

Who sanctioned this?

Why we allowing this?? https://t.co/NidX2Hx10B — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 2, 2022

“This just feels weird. Who sanctioned this? Why we allow this??” These were the words of Adesanya who shared the same sentiment of many that these types of matchups should not be taking place.

Figueroa had previously competed within the promotion where she picked up a decision victory over Gregorio Gonzalez at WCFL 31.

Since Israel Adesanya’s post, Mistretta has taken to social media to defend himself in response to the backlash he has received.

I’m him.. didn’t know it was illegal to KO another man @stylebender — Shane (@ShaneMistretta) September 2, 2022

“I’m him.. didn’t know it was illegal to KO another man @stylebender” Mistretta said.

Whilst opinions will be divided on the matter Figueroa herself has once previously spoken on trying to change the narrative surrounding transgender athletes competing within the sport in an interview with the ‘FightInSightPodcast’. She returned to the podcast following her matchup against Mistretta to share her thoughts.

