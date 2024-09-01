Israel Adesanya Reacts to Mohamed Salah’s Bow and Arrow Tribute

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya didn’t take long to notice one of the world’s biggest sports star’s nod to one of his signature post-fight celebrations.

Adesanya suffered a middleweight title loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 last month. His return to the Octagon came to fruition after a one-year hiatus, stemming from a defeat to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Despite the loss to du Plessis, Adesanya remains transfixed in advancing his fighting career. He’s plotting a potential return by the end of 2024 against another top middleweight contender.

In the meantime, Adesanya remains a massive global star, despite some of his recent struggles. Salah, one of the English Premier League’s biggest names, mimicked Adesanya’s post-fight celebration after the fighter knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Israel Adesanya Salutes Mohamed Salah for ‘Bow and Arrow’ Tribute

In a recent Instagram story post, Adesanya appeared to applaud Salah’s celebration.

“Each one teach one,” Adesanya posted.

Salah is an avid UFC fan when he has time in between matches. Many soccer stars have expressed fandom in UFC in recent years, including Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Adesanya’s knockout of Pereira at UFC 287 was one of the most shocking moments in recent MMA history. The win snapped a three-fight losing streak to Pereira across kickboxing and MMA.

Adesanya remains a top name in the UFC and will look to get back on track in his next appearance. As for Salah, his viral post-goal celebration didn’t go unnoticed.