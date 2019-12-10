Israel Adesanya Seems To Be Putting On Weight (Photo)

Spread the word!













Israel Adesanya has made it clear that he wants to defend his middleweight title several times before moving up in weight.

However, given the last picture he uploaded to his Instagram account, many are now starting to question that. Adesanya uploaded a photo of himself after a workout session, in which he’s looking a lot heavier than usual. The comments section is flooded with suggestions of a light heavyweight move.

Here’s what Adesanya had to say:

“Grateful that I don’t get fat easily. Cuz ‘Murica food always gets me!”

If Adesanya were to move up to 205 pounds, it would almost certainly be for a superfight with rival and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. “Bones” and “Stylebender” have been going back-and-forth with one another for the past several months. Adesanya has predicted he’ll meet Jones inside Raiders Stadium in 2021 for an epic showdown.

In the meantime, Adesanya wants to get some title defenses under his belt. He’s rumored to take on Yoel Romero for his next title defense in early 2020, however, nothing has been made official as of this writing.

What do you think about Adesanya packing on weight? Is he preparing for a light heavyweight jump soon?