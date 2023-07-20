Despite continued months of a fiery rivalry, undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has claimed it is now unlikely he will face arch-rival, Dricus du Plessis at UFC 293 in September in Sydney, Australia – claiming the surging contender is suffering from a foot injury.

Adesanya, the current and two-time undisputed middleweight champion, has yet to book his return to the Octagon since he reclaimed his divisional crown against Alex Pereira back in April at UFC 287, defeating the Brazilian with a thunderous second round KO win.

As for du Plessis, the South African challenger most recently featured on the main card of UFC 290 earlier this month during International Fight Week, defeating common-foe and former champion, Robert Whittaker – landing a stunning second round TKO win over the latter.

Israel Adesanya reveals a clash with Dricus du Plessis has been scuppered

And expected to fight Adesanya in a title clash on September 9. in the promotion’s return ‘Down Under’, du Plessis, who landed the number one rank in the middleweight division off the back of his stoppage win over Whittaker, is dealing with a pre-existing injury which will rule him from a UFC 293 return.

“I don’t even know how to start this, but Dricus du P*ssy (Dricus du Plessis), you f*cking b*tch,” Israel Adesanya said in a video posted on his Twitter account. “‘Oh, all he had to do was put on some gloves; I was ready to go again.’ No, you weren’t. You’re a b*tch. That’s why you’re not taking this fight. Your foot is sore. My knee was jacked for my last fight. Guess what I did? I showed up because that a f*cking champion does. Championship calibre, built different.”

“I lot of fighters talk about, ‘I’ll fight anyone, anywhere anytime,’” Israel Adesanya explained “No, you won’t. I do. Alex Volkanovski does. We’re built different. I’m at the gym right not about to get some work. I’m fighting in Sydney. I don’t give a f*ck who. D*ckless du P*ssy, f*ck off. You’re out. (Sean) Strickland, you’re in. Let’s do the man dance. Show you how to really dance. Yeah, I’m tired of all you guys talking sh*t about, ‘I can fight, I can fight.’ No, you can’t. du P*ssy. B*tch.”