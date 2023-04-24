Undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has hit out at the media in New Zealand for the lack of support and coverage shown throughout his Octagon tenure, describing himself as a “durty guy” whom they “despise”.

Adesanya, now a two-time undisputed middleweight champion under the promotion’s banner, headlined UFC 287 earlier this month in a title showdown with Brazilian knockout artist, Alex Pereira – landing a stunning second round knockout victory in the pair’s hotly contested rematch.

Returning to the winner’s enclosure at the middleweight limit for the first time in his mixed martial arts career, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya had suffering a ffith round standing TKO loss against Pereira back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden in the pair’s championship fight.

Expected to return to the Octagon before the conclusion of this summer, UFC president, Dana White confirmed Israel Adesanya had been chomping at the bit for a return ever since his knockout win over Pereira.

And furthermore, the City Kickboxing staple has been lined up to fight either middleweight contenders, Robert Whittaker, or Dricus du Plessis – with the duo slated to fight each other in a title eliminator at UFC 290 during International Fight Week in July.

Israel Adesanya speaks out on support from New Zealand media

Reacting to a podcast clip in which a host defends Adesanya from media coverage in New Zealand, the City Kickboxing mainstay claimed the media in the country despised him.

“I used to do local media, but the people that own it are ancient and puritans (when they in public), so they despite a durty (sic) guy like me,” Israel Adesanya tweeted. “The feeling is mutual, but also, we live in 2023 earth and we have the internet. So, shout out to you guys!”

I used to do local media, but the people that own it are ancient and puritans (when they in public) so they despise a durty guy like me. The feeling is mutual 😅, but also we live in 2023 earth and we have the internet. So shoutout to you guys! pic.twitter.com/Bky1KGHAWw — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 24, 2023

Welcoming the possibility of a championship fight against South African contender, du Plessis next, Adesanya urged the Pethora native – who has been clamoring for a title shot against him since UFC 287, to “please win” in his July title-decider against Whittaker.