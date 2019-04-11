Israel Adesanya Makes Bold Statement About Himself After Silva Win

Israel Adesanya makes a bold statement about where he should be considered in the MMA world.

This comes after scoring the biggest win thus far in his pro-MMA career, which impacts his viewpoint. The contender scored a decision win over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in the headliner of the UFC 234 pay-per-view event.

This win moved him up further in the middleweight division and got him in the spot that he’s in now.

Adesanya is slated to fight #1 contender Kelvin Gastelum inside of the Octagon for interim middleweight championship at the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. While doing a recent interview, he made it known that he thinks he’s the best in the world after beating Silva.

“To the younger me, (Silva) was the pinnacle of the sport. So when I beat him, s–t, I’m the best in the world,” Adesanya said during Wednesday’s UFC 236 open workout scrum (H/T to MMAWeekly). “I already knew it, but I just had to prove it to myself.”

“It’s all about me and how I move in this fight,” Adesanya said. “It’s not really about him. He can do what he wants to do, but I’m going to make him do what I want to do.”

The UFC 236 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.