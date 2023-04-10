Off the back of his stunning middleweight championship reclamation at UFC 287 over the course of last weekend, Israel Adesanya has offered to fight the surging division contender, Dricus du Plessis in his next walk – claiming he will “drag his carcass” across du Plessis’ native country.

Headlining UFC 287 over the course of the weekend in Miami, Florida, Adesanya turned in a stunning second round knockout win over four-fight rival, Alex Pereira – defeating the Brazilian for the first time during their series in a devastating KO victory.

Minting himself as a two-time middleweight championship holder, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya had dropped his crown to Pereira at UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden with a fifth round TKO loss of his own.

As for former KSW and EFC gold holder, du Plessis, the current #6 ranked middleweight contender managed to promotional-perfect run under the UFC banner to five fights back in March against common-foe, Derek Brunson, landing a corner stoppage TKO success.

Israel Adesanya welcomes fight with Dricus du Plessis

Weighing up potential options for his first attempted title defense as part of his second championship reign, Adesanya alluded to a fight with Pretoria native, du Plessis off the back of his spectacular finish over Sao Paulo striker, Pereira.

“F*ck, I don’t want to give this n*gga no clout,” Israel Adesanya said during his post-fight press conference at UFC 287. “I will whoop that – ugh, I wanna whoop his ass so bad. I wanna whoop his ass so bad. I want to do it in South Africa or Nigeria. But, he’s gotta do work. He’s gotta do something. Show me something so I can whoop his ass and I can show him history. I’ll remind you.”

“Because you gotta choose your words wisely when you speak on people that have come before you,” Israel Adesanya explained. “People that paved the way for you. You’ve got to pick your words wisely. You want to try and be a big boy? I don’t want to give him no clout, but if he does work – and I pray to God he keeps winning – I will gladly drag his carcass across South Africa.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

During his time under the UFC banner, du Plessis has landed wins over the likes of the above-mentioned, Brunson, as well as Darren Till, and Brad Tavares.