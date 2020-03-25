Israel Adesanya Calls For Strength During Coronavirus Pandemic

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has called for people to remain strong amid the current global situation.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted life as we know it throughout the world with many confined to their homes in a bid to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus.

While some can work from home or are being paid their salaries, others have been laid off or have no certainties about the future. Overall, it is a challenging time for everyone and “The Last Stylebender” offered an encouraging message to those who may be struggling at the moment:

“I’ll keep this short and sweet,” Adesanya said (via MMA Junkie). “This next four weeks is going to make and break some people. Some people are going to come out of this with drinking problems, drug problems, domestics, broken families. Or some people are going to come out of this with better relationships, severing all beef with family members and friends, cooking skills, better brains, healthier bodies, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

“I’m not your (expletive) guru. I’m not nobody but the UFC champion. People carry some weight. Sometimes what I say makes the news. Stay strong because only the strong can survive this (expletive).”

You can watch the video below:

As things stand, there are over 450,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 20,500+ deaths.

What do you make of Adesanya’s message?