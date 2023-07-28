Despite the ongoing jeopardy surrounding an initially planned middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and number one contender, Dricus du Plessis at UFC 293 in September, the undisputed champion remains a distinct betting favorite to defeat the latter in a heated grudge match between the duo.

Adesanya, the current and two-time middleweight champion, has been sidelined since reclaiming the undisputed middleweight crown at UFC 287 back in April in Miami, Florida, landing a second round knockout win over Brazilian rival, Alex Pereira in the pair’s championship rematch.

As for du Plessis, the South African contender turned in the most high-profile victory of his Octagon tenure to date at UFC 290 earlier this month during International Fight Week, defeating former champion and common-foe, Robert Whittaker, stopping the ex-titleholder with a second round TKO win.

And meeting Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Israel Adesanya in the Octagon following his triumphant performance, du Plessis, despite his stunning run through the ranks at 185lbs, has opened and remains a sizeable +200 betting underdog to defeat the -240 betting favorite, champion, Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya remains betting favorite over Dricus du Plessis

A host of casinos – including pay by phone casinos and other markets are currently taking bet and wagers on the possibility of Adesanya fighting du Plessis at UFC 293 in September – and some even up until the end of the year, in what promises to be of the most distinct grudge matches in recent Octagon history.

Seeing his perfect professional run at the middleweight limit come to and end back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Adesanya dropped his middleweight crown to the aforentoed, Pereira in a stunning, rallying fifth round TKO loss to the Sao Paulo native.

The defeat came as Adesanya’s second in professional mixed martial arts, with his sole other loss in the sport coming in the form of a 2021 decision loss to former champion, Jan Blachowicz in an unsuccessful light heavyweight title climb.

As for du Plessis, the Pretoria native landed his stunning sixth consecutive victory since landing in the Octagon back in 2020 on ‘Fight Island’ with his stoppage win earlier this month on the main card of UFC 290.

Debuting against Markus Perez, renowned finisher, du Plessis, who holds nine knockout wins and a further 10 separate submission triumphs, landed a first round TKO stoppage, before landing a knockout win over Trevin Giles, and a decision win over Brad Tavares.

Submitting former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till last year, du Plessis then stopped Derek Brunson with strikes earlier this year before his knockout of Whittaker this month.

The status of Adesanya’s earmarked return at UFC 293 on September 9. in Syndey, Australia still firmly remains up in the air, with rumors suggesting recently that a rematch between himself and Jared Cannonier could take place, amid uncertainty regarding the injury-status of du Plessis, and an apparent reluctance to book the City Kickboxing staple against the surging, Sean Strickland.

During clashes in Australia, Israel Adesanya has landed victories in each of his five walks ‘Down Under’ to boot.

Can Israel Adesanya successfully defend his title in a UFC 293 return?