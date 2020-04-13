Israel Adesanya Asks ‘Pussy’ Jon Jones ‘How Many Times You Pissed Hot?’

Spread the word!













Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have continued to exchange insults on social media.

The pair have been trading barbs since Adesanya captured the middleweight title by beating Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in October 2019. ‘Stylebender’ has been intent on creating a rivalry with the light-heavyweight king ahead of an inevitable showdown in the future.

Yesterday evening Adesanya took to Twitter and said. “Hey p*ssy you still there… @JonnyBones.

Jones responded with an image of Adesanya after his knockout loss to Alex Pereira along with the following message.

“Wasting all that good oxygen. Someone wake this bitch up and change his tampon. The 205lb king quickly deleted the post but not before Adesanya grabbed a screenshot.

‘Stylebender’ reposted the tweet from Jones and went after him harder than ever with the below comments.

“Did he do a post & delete Dwight?

I been ko’d once and I never made that mistake again.

How many times you been arrested?

How many times you pissed hot?

How many times you had your belt taken off you? (someone answer these)

You never learn you PulsingPictoPussy.”

This follows on from Adesanya mocking Jones after his latest arrest. The light-heavyweight champion was arrested on March 26 for driving while intoxicated (again). He quickly arranged a plea deal to avoid jail and will instead serve house arrest and undertake community service.

Fighters were quick to react to his latest run-in with the law, Adesanya, of course, was front of the queue to make fun of Jones during his arrest ordeal. The New Zealander later said he felt sorry for Jones despite poking fun at his arrest.

“I did put some memes up because you have to give the people what they want, but at the end of the day, there’s some stuff that I said privately to my people that’s not gonna go out. Some stuff that meme-worthy wasn’t really kosher, even for my code.”

“He’s a young black man at the top of his game and he’s throwing it all away,” Adesanya said. “A lot of what DC said, same thing. Like, I felt bad for him when I watched the body cam footage as well. At the end, when he was just sobbing, I felt bad for him. (Transcribed by MMAFighting)

Who wins when Israel Adesanya finally fights Jon Jones?