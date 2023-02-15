Islam Makhachev reacts to No.1 P4P snub: “I never expected justice and still don’t.”

UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev reacts to the UFC’s latest rankings update.

Prior to Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC 284 bout, the fight was billed as the promotion No.1 and No.2 pound-for-pound fighters squaring off – with the winner securing the top spot.

Makhachev headed into the fight as a heavy favorite, with many feeling that the 31-year-old size and strength, paired with his elite grappling, would prove too much for the 5’6 Volkanovski who was moving up a weight class. However, while not doing enough in the judge’s eyes, Volkanovski put on a phenomenal performance and at times had the champion in real trouble throughout the fight.

While the No.1 spot was set for the winner, in the latest rankings update Volkanovski remained as the UFC P4P king.

Islam Makhachev reacts

In response to the latest update, Makhachev took to social media to protest the decision – even suggesting that the UFC had a bias against Russian fighters.

“About the rankings, I never expected justice and still don’t”, said Makhachev. “Because we saw the example with other fighters, [Magomed] Ankalaev, Petr Yan. [We] saw the attitude towards us, always. The main thing, I flew 13,000 kilometers there [and] defeated their champion. They raised my hand, and with a raised head, confidently with the belt flew home. (H/T MMANews)

Makhachev is eluding to Ankalaev and Yan’s most recent fights against in which they would lose, decisions which many disagreed with.

While there have been discussions of an immediate rematch, there has been no official announcement on what direction the UFC plans.

Do you think Islam Makhachev should be ranked No.1?