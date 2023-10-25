Islam Makhachev blasts pound for pound rankings: ‘I don’t understand what else I should do to get the #1 spot’

Reigning UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev questions why he is not the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter following a recent update.

Last Saturday Makhachev rematched late replacement Alexander Volkanovski, in what was a rematch of their highly competitive fight in February of this year and a fight between the No.2 and 3 pound-for-pound ranked fighters. This time however, Makhachev left no doubt – landing a head kick which sent Volkanovski crashing to the floor.

Makhachev followed up with devastating ground and pound which forced the referee to call and end to the action. It’s unclear who or when Makhachev will next fight, but the Dangestani man’s stock has never been higher.

Islam Makhachev reacts to latest rankings update

Following his comeback victory over Ciryl Gane to capture the UFC heavyweight title, Jon Jones would be honoured with the No.1 pound-for-pound spot. But with two wins over Volkanovski and his incredible win streak he has amassed, Makhachev does also hold a strong claim.

The new rankings were just released after last weekend’s UFC 294 and still Jones held the No.1 spot. Makhachev would react and questioned why he was not upped following his recent performance.

“I have already said at the press conference… who makes these rankings, what do they do it for? I have no clue,” Makhachev told Ushatayka. “I beat the pound-for-pound king before, they didn’t put me as No. 1. So now I am not surprised they did it this way again. Maybe that’s because he (Jones) is fighting soon so they want to promote his fight. (transcription h/t Red Corner MMA)

“I don’t understand what else I should do to get the No. 1 spot,” Makhachev continued. “Other than beat the one who was No. 1.”

Do you think Islam Makhachev should be ranked No.1 pound-for-pound?