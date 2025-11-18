Islam Makhachev Launches X Poll to Decide Craig Jones’ Fate

Islam Makhachev continues taking light-hearted jabs at Craig Jones, even after UFC 322. This past weekend, despite Jones’ help over the months, his pupil, Jack Della Maddalena, could not handle Islam Makhachev’s wrestling and was dethroned.

The Dagestani wrestling maestro had more than 19 minutes of total ground time. After the fight, Jones, who was present octagon side, was approached by Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev told Jones that his jiu-jitsu is not working, and he should come to Dagestan.

Later, Jones accepted the invitation with a hilarious reference. However, earlier tonight, the UFC welterweight kingpin took to X and launched a poll, which reads as:

“Jokes aside, Craig Jones needs to be fired. We have to make Australia great again!”

Leaving Jones’ fate to his followers, Makhachev provided the following two options:

“1: Fire. 2: Send 2-3 years Dagestan.”

Craig Jones was quick to respond to Islam Makhachev’s poll

After witnessing Islam Makhachev’s sly dig towards Craig Jones, the Aussie was quick to respond. He posted on Instagram:

“2-3 years Tijuana sounds a lot more appealing.”

The above comments hint towards Michael Morales’ warning post UFC 322 to Makhachev. The 19-0 Ecuadorian star most recently secured a TKO victory against Sean Brady and now thinks he can similarly beat Makhachev. The undefeated 26-year-old welterweight fighter who hails from Tijuana previously posted on his Instagram:

“2,3 years in Tijuana and you’ll learn how to knock @islam_makhachev 🇲🇽🔥”

Craig Jones may be trying to express through this post that he only declined his prior invitation to travel to Dagestan and that he now wants to travel to Tijuana because he thinks Morales can defeat Makhachev.