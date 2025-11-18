Craig Jones Responds to Islam Makhachev’s Controversial Manager About Who Should be Deported

Craig Jones has responded to controversial comments made by Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, post UFC 322. This past weekend, Makhachev, who made his welterweight debut, dethroned Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision.

Makhachev had more than 19 minutes of ground control time and completely stopped ‘JMD’ from posing any threat with his striking. After Della Maddalena’s reign ended, Abdelaziz took a dig at Craig Jones, who was a part of the Australians’ training camp to help him prepare against the Dagestani. In an interview with Fox Sports, Abdelaziz said :

“Hey Australia, this Craig Jones, please deport him. He makes guys lose. He’s not good for MMA. Jiu-jitsu is not good for MMA. I think Jack Della Maddalena could’ve done so much better today if he tried to [get] back up, but this buggy choke and all that stuff didn’t work. And [Craig] talked a lot of s**t too. He’s nobody. He’s a jiu-jitsu guy who tries to be relevant using MMA guys.” Clapping back at the MMA manager, the 34-year-old Australian grappler said:

“To be fair, we should both be deported. Let’s roll at @renzograciebjj blue basement, loser cuts up the green card. I’ll only use buggy chokes?”

Check out Craig Jones and Ali Abdelaziz’s comments below:

Islam Makhachev invites Craig Jones to Dagestan

After dethroning Jack Della Maddalena this past weekend at UFC 322, Islam Makhachev invited Craig Jones to Dagestan for 2-3 years and also made Jones know that his jiu-jitsu is not working against Dagestani fighters:

“I told him your jiu-jitsu is not working. You have to come to Dagestan for 2-3 years.”

Accepting Makhachev’s invitation, with the hilarious “Jaccuzi” reference, Jones posted on his Instagram:

“I formally accept my invite to the jacuzzi. See you soon Dagestan.”

Check out Craig Jones’ comments below: