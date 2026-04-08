Ian Machado Garry Sounds Off On Islam Makhachev: “So your hand is fine then?”

Ian Machado Garry is puzzled at how Islam Makhachev was ready to fight Ilia Topuria on June 14 but is not game to fight him yet.

The P4P king recently called out “El Matador” over allegations that the latter put on the former. Topuria alleged that Makhachev declined to fight him at the White House due to an injury.

However, Makhachev says it was Topuria who asked for an “unrealistic purse,” after which the promotion decided not to go with this super fight. He posted on X:

“I’m tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team. I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House. The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out. That’s it nothing more to it. Even his manager confirmed it. Ilia, stop talking. Every interview you give tells a different story. You pulled out, and you know it.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

I’m tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team.

I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House. The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out. That’s it nothing more to it.

Even his manager confirmed it.… — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) April 7, 2026

Ian Machado Garry asks Islam Makhachev to gear up for August showdown

After coming across Islam Makhachev’s latest tweet, the Irishman called him out right away, adding that if the champ’s hand is no longer injured, the two can finally throw down in August. Ian Machado Garry quipped:

“So your hand is fine then? No more excuses see you August.”

Check out Ian Machado Garry’s comments below:

So your hand is fine then? No more excuses see you August. https://t.co/OixZzxr4IL — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) April 7, 2026



Garry, the No. 2-ranked welterweight contender, is riding a two-fight win streak. In 2025, after scoring wins over Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad, “The Future” had called out Makhachev. However, the Russian has shown no interest in fighting the Dubliner and has indicated that he would prefer to battle Kamaru Usman or Michael Morales.

In the last few months, “The Future” has repeatedly expressed his frustration at not getting a title shot yet and claimed that Makhachev requested more time before they could lock horns.

Dana White has, meanwhile, confirmed that Makhachev has suffered a hand injury. After recovery and rehabilitation, the promotion is now expected to book him for the numbered event in August.

With both sides talking, an official fight announcement could be just around the corner.