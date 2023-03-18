Islam Makhachev calls for welterweight title fight with Leon Edwards after UFC 286: ‘I want him next’

Undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has called for the opportunity to avenge his Dominance MMA stablemate, Kamaru Usman following his UFC 286 title trilogy rubber match loss to Leon Edwards tonight in London – seeking an October welterweight championship bout in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Makhachev, the undisputed lightweight champion, defended his crown for the first time back in February of this year at UFC 284 – besting featherweight gold holder, Alexander Volkanovski in a close, unanimous decision victory.

As for Edwards, the Birmingham native bookended his rivalry with former champion, Usman tonight – landing himself an even closer majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47) victory over the Nigerian on home soil in England.

Recovering from a third round point deduction following a fence grab after a takedown attempt from Usman, Team Renegade BJJ & MMA mainstay, Edwards took the fifth and final round against the former – swaying the scorecards in his favor in the capital.

Receiving an immediate offer of an International Fight Week return at UFC 290 in July, Edwards dismissed a championship outing with former interim welterweight titleholder, Colby Covington.

Islam Makhachev calls for title outing with Leon Edwards in October

Weighing up a potential grudge match against the victor of next month’s welterweight matchup between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 in Miami, Florida – Edwards has also now received a call out from lightweight kingpin, Makhachev in the immediate aftermath of UFC 286.

“I want Leon (Edwards) next, October in Abu Dhabi (closed fist emoji,” Islam Makhachev tweeted.

Talking his fighting future at lightweight recently, Dagestan grappling ace, Islam Makhachev also pointed his interest in a potential rebooked title fight against the surging, Beneil Dariush – who challenges soon-to-be common-foe, Charles Oliveira at UFC 288 in May in Newark, New Jersey.