Islam Makhachev is still looking to fight Rafael dos Anjos.

Dos Anjos returned to the win column after a dominant performance over Paul Felder in the UFC Vegas 14 headliner last night. Of course, the Brazilian was originally set to face Makhachev in the main event.

However, Makhachev had to pull out just days before the event due to a staph infection which led to Felder stepping in on five days’ notice.

Despite facing a new opponent with a completely different style to Makhachev, Dos Anjos was able to get the job done and now looks very likely to enter the top seven of the lightweight ranks. He has since already called for a fight with Conor McGregor next.

However, Makhachev hopes he will still get to finish his business with Dos Anjos in the future as he congratulated him after the fight.

“Great fight @RdosAnjosMMA congrats! Let’s finish our business in nearest future 👊🏼”

Great fight @RdosAnjosMMA congrats! Let’s finish our business in nearest future 👊🏼 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 15, 2020

As many have pointed out, Makhachev is currently No. 12 in the rankings. With Dos Anjos beating Felder who was ranked No. 7, it would make very little sense for the former champion to face someone potentially lower than him in the rankings.

And at 36 years of age, “RDA” doesn’t have as much time left either if he is to realize his dream of becoming a two-time lightweight champion.

Then again, he isn’t one to reject who the UFC picks out for him.

Do you think the pair should finish their business?