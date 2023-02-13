Islam Makhachev responds to cheating claims from Dan Hooker following UFC 284: ‘Australia, are you upset?’

Undisputed UFC lightweight champion appears to have responded to claims from former opponent, Dan Hooker that he cheated ahead of his UFC 284 title fight with Alexander Volkanovski – with the Auckland striker claiming Makhachev had used an illegal intravenous drip to help in the rehydration process.

Makhachev, the undisputed lightweight champion, headlined UFC 284 last Saturday in Perth, Australia against Hooker’s training partner, undisputed featherweight best, Volkanovski, successfully defending his lightweight crown in a competitive unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) triumph.

The victory came as American Kickboxing Academy staple, Islam Makhachev’s twelfth consecutively, following a prior lightweight title win over former champion, Charles Oliveira last October in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Dan Hooker slams cheating accusation on UFC champion, Islam Makhachev

However, in the aftermath of Saturday’s main event clash, Hooker, a past foe of Islam Makhachev, claimed the latter had utilized an illegal method to help in the rehydration process following Friday’s official weigh-in – claiming Makhachev hired a nurse upon arrival in Australia to administer an IV drip.

Hooker’s unfounded claims would see Makhachev face sanctions if proven true, however, with fighters under the UFC banner facing a minimum of two-years suspended if they utilize an IV drip to help rehydrate following weigh-ins.

“Dumb c*nt thinks he (Islam Makhachev) can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out.” Dan Hooker tweeted. “Cheating dog.”

Dumb cunt thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

Appearing to respond to Hooker’s claims, Makhachev posted a video on his official Instagram story alongside members of his team – chanting “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi” – with the post captioned with, “Australia, are you upset? But I told you will (sic).”

Islam does not care about Dan Hooker’s accusations. pic.twitter.com/uRD7efujwV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 13, 2023

Fighting back in October 2021 on ‘Fight Island’, Makhachev managed to land a dominant first round submission victory over Hooker – stopping the City Kickboxing staple with a kimura in the first frame.