Dan Hooker accuses Islam Makhachev of utilizing illegal IV to rehydrate ahead of UFC 284, labels him ‘Cheating dog’

UFC lightweight contender, Dan Hooker has pointed a serious accusation against division champion, Islam Makhachev following his successful title defense against teammate, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 on Saturday – claiming the Russian utilized an IV (intravenous) drip in order to aid his rehydration following Friday’s weigh-ins.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, successfully made weight for his UFC 284 lightweight title fight with featherweight titleholder, Volkanovski during Friday’s official weigh-ins in Perth, Australia, before headlining UFC 284 the following night.

Securing a unanimous decision victory in a hard-fought main event clash against Volkanovski at the RAC Arena, Makhachev managed to land his staggering twelfth consecutive victory, and landed his first title defense since defeating Charles Oliveira back in October of last year.

Dan Hooker launches scathing accusation aimed at lightweight best, Islam Makhachev

However, according to Auckland native, Hooker, a training partner of Volkanovski, Makhachev had hired a nurse in Australia, and utilized an intravenous drip to aid in his rehydration process following his UFC 284 weigh-ins – labelling the Russian a “cheating dog”.

“Dumb c*nt thinks he (Islam Makhachev) can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out.” Dan Hooker tweeted. “Cheating dog.”

Dumb cunt thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023





Hooker then claimed that anti-doping agency USADA were “doing f*ck all” in relation to maintaining a clean sport, with fighters facing a minimum two-year suspension if they utilize intravenous drips to rehydrate following weigh-ins.



“USADA doing f*ck all,” Dan Hooker tweeted.

USADA doing fuck all. pic.twitter.com/ilJplHsh9h — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023



“Prove me wrong,” Dan Hooker tweeted. “Bet cha (sic) can’t.”

Prove me wrong. Bet cha can’t. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023





Hooker then claimed that if Makhachev allegedly didn’t “cheat’ during his rehydration process ahead of UFC 284, he simply would not have defeated teammate, Volkanovski.

“He (Islam Makhachev) doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win,” Dan Hooker tweeted.



He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023



When questioned on social media as to who he was referring to, Hooker named Makhachev, labelling him as a “cheat” once more.



“Islam is a cheat,” Dan Hooker tweeted.

Islam is a cheat. https://t.co/bIdk13C26P — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

Himself facing Makhachev back in October 2021 at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Hooker, the current #11 ranked contender suffered a one-sided first round kimura submission loss to the current lightweight champion.