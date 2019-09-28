Ion Cutelaba Finishes Khalil Rountree In First Round – UFC Copenhagen Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC Copenhagen main card is another light heavyweight bout as Ion Cutelaba collides with Khalil Rountree.

Round 1: Rountree lands a huge body kick but is taken down multiple times by Cutelaba. Rountree gets up and separates the two with an elbow that connects. Cutelaba takes him down again and lands multiple elbows. Rountree gets up again but is taken down by Cutelaba who lands brutal ground and pound to get the first-round finish.

Official Result: Ion Cutelaba defeats Khalil Rountree via first-round TKO (2:35).